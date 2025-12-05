Left Menu

Daring Midnight Rescue: Policemen Saved from Mountain Hazard

Five policemen stranded on a mountain in the Western Ghats were rescued after a challenging overnight operation. The slippery terrain, worsened by rain, hindered their descent. Fire and rescue teams, joined by police commandos, navigated the treacherous landscape to bring the trapped officers to safety without injury.

Updated: 05-12-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five policemen, trapped on a mountainous stretch of the Western Ghats, were safely rescued after a grueling overnight operation, a police statement confirmed on Friday.

The officers initially climbed the hill in Kadayam to capture a wanted criminal but found themselves stranded due to the wet, slippery conditions exacerbated by rain.

An elaborate rescue mission, involving both fire and police commandos, commenced after a distress call at 10.30 pm on December 4. The stranded officers were located and brought down safely by dawn, highlighting the operation's complexity in such treacherous terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

