Daring Midnight Rescue: Policemen Saved from Mountain Hazard

Five policemen, trapped on a mountainous stretch of the Western Ghats, were safely rescued after a grueling overnight operation, a police statement confirmed on Friday.

The officers initially climbed the hill in Kadayam to capture a wanted criminal but found themselves stranded due to the wet, slippery conditions exacerbated by rain.

An elaborate rescue mission, involving both fire and police commandos, commenced after a distress call at 10.30 pm on December 4. The stranded officers were located and brought down safely by dawn, highlighting the operation's complexity in such treacherous terrain.

