Karnataka's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Financial Tug-of-War

Karnataka has reported Rs 5,474 crore in losses due to cyber fraud over three years with Rs 627 crore recovered. The government is active in mitigating these crimes despite challenges, such as legal stays against proposed amendments. Significant efforts include establishing a dedicated cyber police vertical.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:16 IST
In a concerning revelation, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed that over the past three years, cyber fraud has cost the state a staggering Rs 5,474 crore. In a significant effort to combat this menace, the police have managed to recover Rs 627 crore.

The urgency of cyber fraud as a growing issue was underscored by Parameshwara, who noted the rapid escalation in cases, which have surpassed 52,000 incidents. Legislative efforts to amend police laws to enhance cyber fraud mitigation have faced delays due to a stay order by the All India Gaming Federation, with the case pending before the Supreme Court.

Karnataka has taken a pioneering approach by creating a dedicated cyber crime division, a first for any Indian state. This strategic move aims to strengthen the fight against cyber fraud, reflected in the establishment of 43 cyber police stations. The state remains committed to reducing cyber crime incidents through rigorous law enforcement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

