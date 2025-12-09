Escalating Tensions: Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Resurges

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia intensified on Tuesday, as military operations continued on both sides, leading to accusations of civilian targeting amid rising tensions. This comes after a fragile ceasefire brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump in July following previous deadly clashes.

Thailand conducted airstrikes and used tanks to target what it described as strategic positions held by Cambodian forces. In contrast, Cambodia claimed it was forced into defensive actions and accused Thailand of indiscriminately shelling residential areas, charges that Bangkok denies. The conflict has resulted in casualties, with both nations evacuating thousands from affected areas.

This escalation is the worst since a significant skirmish in July when 48 individuals died. Both nations remain steadfast, refusing to engage in dialogue, leaving prospects for a peaceful resolution bleak as new confrontations arise along their shared border.

(With inputs from agencies.)