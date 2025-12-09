NIA Arrests Key Accused: Unraveling the Red Fort Car Blast Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by arresting Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla, a key suspect linked to the car blast near the Red Fort last month.

An NIA spokesperson revealed that Malla, apprehended in the national capital, played a crucial role in the conspiracy. He had provided logistical support to the deceased terrorist Umar Un Nabi and was also involved in destroying evidence related to the deadly attack.

The investigation, which involves multiple central and state agencies, is ongoing as the NIA strives to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy that resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries in the area on November 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)