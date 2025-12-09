Left Menu

Bear Intrusion Sparks Fear in Himachal's Chamba District

Bear intrusions in Khalkupar village in Himachal's Chamba district have created an atmosphere of fear, with no casualties reported. Bears entered homes and caused damage on Sunday and Monday nights. Residents demand immediate action from authorities to protect lives and property. Local videos of incidents went viral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:37 IST
Bear Intrusion Sparks Fear in Himachal's Chamba District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bears have been causing alarm in Khalkupar village and adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, repeatedly intruding into homes over recent nights. Though the bears haven't caused any human casualties or injuries, their presence has left a lasting fear among the villagers.

Residents of Khalkupar have reported that bears entered their homes on consecutive nights, specifically Sunday and Monday, causing damage and chaos. With broken windows and doors, the community has called upon the local administration and forest department for urgent intervention to ensure safety.

This village, situated along the Jandri Ghat road connecting Chamba to Dalhousie, has seen viral videos circulating online, depicting the bears' entry and subsequent damage. A villager, Jagdish Kumar, recounted a narrowly avoided danger when a bear entered the empty lower floor of his home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025