Bear Intrusion Sparks Fear in Himachal's Chamba District

Bears have been causing alarm in Khalkupar village and adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, repeatedly intruding into homes over recent nights. Though the bears haven't caused any human casualties or injuries, their presence has left a lasting fear among the villagers.

Residents of Khalkupar have reported that bears entered their homes on consecutive nights, specifically Sunday and Monday, causing damage and chaos. With broken windows and doors, the community has called upon the local administration and forest department for urgent intervention to ensure safety.

This village, situated along the Jandri Ghat road connecting Chamba to Dalhousie, has seen viral videos circulating online, depicting the bears' entry and subsequent damage. A villager, Jagdish Kumar, recounted a narrowly avoided danger when a bear entered the empty lower floor of his home.

