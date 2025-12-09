Contempt Drama: Thirupparankundram Lamp Lighting Row Escalates

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has intensified proceedings in the ongoing Thirupparankundram lamp lighting controversy. The court on Tuesday issued a directive for Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and ADGP (Law & Order) to appear via video conference on December 17 regarding a contempt petition.

The Union Home Secretary has also been named a party to the proceedings. Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan informed during the hearing of a contempt plea that a special leave petition filed by Tamil Nadu authorities, challenging the court's order to light the lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill, awaits a Supreme Court decision.

Justice G R Swaminathan is hearing the contempt plea filed by Rama Ravikumar against district officials for non-compliance with a previous court order. Despite an order to light the lamp during the Karthigai Deepam festival, authorities failed to act, leading to further court-sanctioned arrangements and legal challenges.

