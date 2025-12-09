Left Menu

Government Intensifies Efforts Against Online Radicalization

The government reported to Parliament that efforts by the National Investigation Agency and state police are actively curbing online radicalization. This has resulted in arrests and convictions, while measures like blocking extremist URLs and enhancing intelligence are bolstering security to mitigate terror threats.

Updated: 09-12-2025 20:09 IST
The government revealed to Parliament on Tuesday the active steps being taken by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various state police forces to combat online radicalization. This ongoing effort has led to numerous arrests, chargesheets, and convictions, indicating a robust response to this growing threat.

In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai detailed the use of the Information Technology Act to block a significant number of extremist URLs online. This action forms part of a broader strategy against terrorism, including intensified cyber-patrolling and surveillance.

Additionally, the government has implemented key counter-terrorism measures focusing on boosting intelligence, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and strengthening border security. These initiatives aim to significantly enhance the capability of central and state law enforcement agencies against terror risks, according to Minister Rai.

