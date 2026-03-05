Global Call to Tackle Terrorism: India's Stalwart Stand

India has issued a resolute call to the international community to unite against ISIS, Al Qaeda, and their affiliates, emphasizing terrorism as an existential threat to global security.

Speaking at the United Nations, India's representative Raghoo Puri underscored the toll of terrorism, citing a deadly 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

India supports the Global Counter Terrorism Strategy and remains active in UN counter-terrorism efforts, advocating for cooperation against emerging threats posed by new technologies.