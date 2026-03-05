Left Menu

Global Call to Tackle Terrorism: India's Stalwart Stand

India has urged the global community to jointly confront ISIS and Al Qaeda, emphasizing terrorism as a major threat to peace. Highlighting previous attacks and the socio-economic cost of terrorism, India expressed its commitment to the Global Counter Terrorism Strategy and related UN initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has issued a resolute call to the international community to unite against ISIS, Al Qaeda, and their affiliates, emphasizing terrorism as an existential threat to global security.

Speaking at the United Nations, India's representative Raghoo Puri underscored the toll of terrorism, citing a deadly 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

India supports the Global Counter Terrorism Strategy and remains active in UN counter-terrorism efforts, advocating for cooperation against emerging threats posed by new technologies.

