Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Mumbai Passport Officer Arrested

The CBI has arrested Deepak Chandra, a senior passport superintendent in Mumbai, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 85 lakh and attempting to mislead the investigation. The arrest follows the discovery of Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted cash and undeclared investments. Chandra is now in CBI custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:20 IST
Corruption Crackdown: Mumbai Passport Officer Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody a senior passport superintendent stationed in Mumbai on charges of amassing disproportionate assets and attempting to influence witnesses. The accused official, Deepak Chandra, had previously been booked for amassing illicit assets valued at Rs 85 lakh while serving at the regional passport office in Ghaziabad from July 2018 to September 2024.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted cash at Chandra's residence, along with documentation of investments in real estate and large-scale expenditures. The CBI arrested him on Tuesday night in Mumbai, where he was implicated in efforts to mislead the investigation and influence witnesses.

Following his arrest, a special court in Ghaziabad ordered Chandra's detention in CBI custody until December 12. Additionally, an ad-interim attachment order was issued for his properties, including a residential flat and a commercial shop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025