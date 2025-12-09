Corruption Crackdown: Mumbai Passport Officer Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody a senior passport superintendent stationed in Mumbai on charges of amassing disproportionate assets and attempting to influence witnesses. The accused official, Deepak Chandra, had previously been booked for amassing illicit assets valued at Rs 85 lakh while serving at the regional passport office in Ghaziabad from July 2018 to September 2024.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted cash at Chandra's residence, along with documentation of investments in real estate and large-scale expenditures. The CBI arrested him on Tuesday night in Mumbai, where he was implicated in efforts to mislead the investigation and influence witnesses.

Following his arrest, a special court in Ghaziabad ordered Chandra's detention in CBI custody until December 12. Additionally, an ad-interim attachment order was issued for his properties, including a residential flat and a commercial shop.

(With inputs from agencies.)