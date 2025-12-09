Left Menu

Epstein Files Transparency Act Leads to Document Release

A U.S. judge has allowed the public release of grand jury documents in the case involving Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein, due to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The act mandates the release of unclassified files, ensuring transparency while protecting victims' privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:43 IST
In a significant legal move, a U.S. judge has approved the release of grand jury documents tied to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein. The decision was prompted by the newly enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer aligns with a recent judicial order in Florida and reflects the broader impact of the Transparency Act. This legislative move mandates the discretional unsealing of certain unclassified investigative files to promote transparency.

Initially, President Donald Trump and several Republican lawmakers resisted the bill, citing potential risks to presidential confidentiality. However, bipartisan support ultimately ensured its passage, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing Epstein investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

