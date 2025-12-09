Epstein Files Transparency Act Leads to Document Release

In a significant legal move, a U.S. judge has approved the release of grand jury documents tied to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein. The decision was prompted by the newly enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer aligns with a recent judicial order in Florida and reflects the broader impact of the Transparency Act. This legislative move mandates the discretional unsealing of certain unclassified investigative files to promote transparency.

Initially, President Donald Trump and several Republican lawmakers resisted the bill, citing potential risks to presidential confidentiality. However, bipartisan support ultimately ensured its passage, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing Epstein investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)