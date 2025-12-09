Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Prosecutors Seek to Revive Comey Case Amidst Judicial Block

U.S. prosecutors are pressing a federal judge to lift an order blocking key evidence in the potential re-indictment of ex-FBI Director James Comey. The Justice Department objects to a decision that halts their probe, arguing it infringes on efforts to prosecute Comey, a known adversary of Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:08 IST
On Tuesday, U.S. prosecutors urged the federal judiciary to revoke an obstruction preventing the use of critical evidence in the possible re-indictment of former FBI chief, James Comey. The dispute arises as prosecutors claim the judicial order has unjustly delayed their criminal inquiry.

The Justice Department contended this decision could hinder their ability to pursue charges against Comey, who has remained a focal point in recent legal proceedings tied to former President Donald Trump. The conflict stems from a lawsuit by Daniel Richman, a leading figure in the dismissed law case against Comey.

Richman alleges materials used against him were wrongly acquired and seeks judicial intervention to stop their usage. The situation escalates as debates over legal authority and rights to evidence continue, while the Justice Department plans its next legal maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

