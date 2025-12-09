Left Menu

Cross-Border Conflict: U.S. Accused of Environmental Treaty Violation

A Mexican business coalition accuses the U.S. of breaching an environmental treaty by not assessing air quality impacts before closing a key border crossing. The coalition claims the closure will redirect pollution-heavy truck traffic into already polluted Mexican neighborhoods, violating the 1983 La Paz Agreement.

A Mexican business coalition has raised alarm, accusing the United States of flouting a 40-year-old environmental treaty. The coalition claims that the U.S. failed to assess the air quality impacts on residents near the Mexican border before deciding to close a significant cargo crossing.

The grievance, made public with the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, argues that this decision will divert tens of thousands of trucks annually into areas already plagued by pollution. The complaint was lodged by the National Association of Importers and Exporters of Mexico's Chihuahua chapter under the USMCA trade agreement.

Central to the complaint is that the U.S. General Services Administration's decision will shut commercial operations at the Cordova-Americas bridge, redirecting traffic mainly to Zaragoza-Ysleta. This shift is projected to exacerbate pollution issues in densely populated Mexican neighborhoods, with petitioners condemning the lack of necessary environmental reviews mandated by the 1983 La Paz Agreement.

