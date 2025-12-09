Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Key Decisions: Defamation and Jurisdiction Challenges

The Delhi High Court is dealing with significant cases including a defamation suit by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, and jurisdiction challenges raised by Priya Kapur concerning foreign assets related to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

In a notable move, the Delhi High Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary to include individuals responsible for uploading objectionable content on social media in his ongoing defamation case.

Meanwhile, further court proceedings addressed the jurisdictional dilemma faced by Priya Kapur. The wife of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, along with her minor son, argued that the Delhi High Court lacks the authority to issue injunctions related to their dealings with international assets, specifically those located in the UK and the US.

These cases highlight the court's critical engagement with issues of defamation and its jurisdictional reach beyond India's borders, setting important legal precedents.

