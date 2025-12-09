Arrest of Ex-JKLF Commander Revives Decades-Old Case

On Tuesday, police arrested former JKLF commander Javaid Ahmad Mir, known by his alias Nalka, in connection with a 30-year-old case involving UAPA and Arms Act violations, according to officials.

Mir, a key figure during the peak of militancy in Kashmir, was detained at the Shergarhi police station, as reported by law enforcement officers.

Previously an active participant in separatist politics, particularly after the JKLF renounced violence, Mir's activities diminished following the 2019 revocation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)