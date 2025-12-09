Arrest of Ex-JKLF Commander Revives Decades-Old Case
Javaid Ahmad Mir, a former commander of the JKLF known as Nalka, was arrested in relation to a case from the 1990s under UAPA and Arms Act provisions. This development marks a significant chapter in the history of Kashmir's militancy, following his past active involvement in separatist politics.
On Tuesday, police arrested former JKLF commander Javaid Ahmad Mir, known by his alias Nalka, in connection with a 30-year-old case involving UAPA and Arms Act violations, according to officials.
Mir, a key figure during the peak of militancy in Kashmir, was detained at the Shergarhi police station, as reported by law enforcement officers.
Previously an active participant in separatist politics, particularly after the JKLF renounced violence, Mir's activities diminished following the 2019 revocation of Article 370.
