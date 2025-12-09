Left Menu

Belgium's Top Court Clears Path for Mehul Choksi's Extradition

Belgium's Court of Cassation has dismissed the appeal of Mehul Choksi, clearing the way for his extradition to India over the Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam. The Antwerp Court of Appeal supported India's request, confirming that Choksi faces no risk of unfair trial or mistreatment in India.

Updated: 09-12-2025 22:19 IST
Belgium's apex judicial authority, the Court of Cassation, has turned down fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi's appeal against his extradition to India. Choksi is implicated in the Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud at Punjab National Bank, according to officials.

Choksi, who fled to Antigua and Barbuda in early 2018 before the scam surfaced, was recently located in Belgium. The Indian government sent an extradition request on August 27, 2024, based on orders from a special court in Mumbai.

The Antwerp Court of Appeal previously upheld the extradition request, stating that Choksi would not be denied a fair trial or subjected to inhuman treatment upon extradition to India. The court emphasized that the legal procedures were correctly followed, precluding the introduction of new evidence or facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

