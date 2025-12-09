Belgium's Top Court Clears Path for Mehul Choksi's Extradition

Belgium's apex judicial authority, the Court of Cassation, has turned down fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi's appeal against his extradition to India. Choksi is implicated in the Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud at Punjab National Bank, according to officials.

Choksi, who fled to Antigua and Barbuda in early 2018 before the scam surfaced, was recently located in Belgium. The Indian government sent an extradition request on August 27, 2024, based on orders from a special court in Mumbai.

The Antwerp Court of Appeal previously upheld the extradition request, stating that Choksi would not be denied a fair trial or subjected to inhuman treatment upon extradition to India. The court emphasized that the legal procedures were correctly followed, precluding the introduction of new evidence or facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)