Tensions Rise in Karnataka: Legislators Demand Development Funds and Address Bureaucratic Hurdles
During the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Karnataka, party MLAs raised concerns about the need for development funds and bureaucratic inefficiency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured phased release of funds and addressed opposition attacks. The meeting occurred amid speculations of power tussle within the ruling party.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faced demands for development funds and complaints about bureaucratic inefficiency during a Congress Legislature Party meeting, as reported by party insiders.
Legislators emphasized the insufficiency of guarantee schemes alone and called for a stronger focus on development. The meeting included Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, state ministers, and legislators, where the inefficiency among bureaucrats and corruption allegations were discussed.
Siddaramaiah assured the phased release of the promised Rs 50 crore per MLA, while also addressing opposition attacks, particularly concerning the government's handling of issues in north Karnataka and support for sugarcane and maize farmers, amid ongoing power struggles within the ruling party.
(With inputs from agencies.)