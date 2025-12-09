Tensions Rise as Explosions Rock Damascus

Explosions were reported near the Mezzah military airport in Damascus on Tuesday, according to Syria's state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

The state news agency earlier noted the sound of an explosion, and the matter is under investigation. Meanwhile, Reuters relayed earlier that the U.S. intends to establish a military presence in Damascus to support a security pact between Syria and Israel.

The proposed airbase would serve as a gateway to areas likely designated as a demilitarised zone. Yet, a Syrian foreign ministry source has denied this plan's existence, calling the report "false."

