Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Explosions Rock Damascus

Explosions were reported near Syria's Mezzah military airport in Damascus, with state media investigating the incident. Reports of the U.S. planning a military presence to facilitate a Syria-Israel security pact have been denied by Syrian sources, but tensions over territorial disputes persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:58 IST
Tensions Rise as Explosions Rock Damascus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Explosions were reported near the Mezzah military airport in Damascus on Tuesday, according to Syria's state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

The state news agency earlier noted the sound of an explosion, and the matter is under investigation. Meanwhile, Reuters relayed earlier that the U.S. intends to establish a military presence in Damascus to support a security pact between Syria and Israel.

The proposed airbase would serve as a gateway to areas likely designated as a demilitarised zone. Yet, a Syrian foreign ministry source has denied this plan's existence, calling the report "false."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025