Tensions Rise as Explosions Rock Damascus
Explosions were reported near Syria's Mezzah military airport in Damascus, with state media investigating the incident. Reports of the U.S. planning a military presence to facilitate a Syria-Israel security pact have been denied by Syrian sources, but tensions over territorial disputes persist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:58 IST
Explosions were reported near the Mezzah military airport in Damascus on Tuesday, according to Syria's state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.
The state news agency earlier noted the sound of an explosion, and the matter is under investigation. Meanwhile, Reuters relayed earlier that the U.S. intends to establish a military presence in Damascus to support a security pact between Syria and Israel.
The proposed airbase would serve as a gateway to areas likely designated as a demilitarised zone. Yet, a Syrian foreign ministry source has denied this plan's existence, calling the report "false."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- explosions
- Damascus
- Mezzah
- military
- Israel
- security
- pact
- U.S.
- territorial
ALSO READ
Israel Police Foils Assassination Plot by Arab Crime Cell
Europe's Urgent Call for Rearmament: Responding to U.S. Security Strategy Shift
Knife-Edge Vote Looms Over French Social Security Budget
Tragic An-22 Crash: Russian Military Transport Disaster
U.S. Sanctions Hit Network Recruiting Colombian Ex-Military for Sudan Conflict