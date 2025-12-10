Left Menu

Panjab University Professor Arrested in Wife's Murder Case

Professor B B Goyal of Panjab University was arrested for the murder of his wife, Seema Goyal. Found dead at their campus residence in 2021, her death was deemed strangulation. Findings from a Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test linked Goyal to the crime, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:57 IST
Panjab University Professor Arrested in Wife's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking twist in a long-standing investigation has led to the arrest of Panjab University's Professor B B Goyal. Goyal is accused of murdering his wife, Seema, who was found dead at their official residence on campus in 2021.

Seema's death was initially clouded with uncertainty, but her post-mortem confirmed strangulation. Despite Goyal's claims of an external intruder, forensic evidence indicated otherwise, prompting further investigation.

The turning point came after a Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test suggested Goyal's experiential knowledge of the crime. This led to his arrest, as authorities consider him a prime suspect in the intriguing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025