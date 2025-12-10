Panjab University Professor Arrested in Wife's Murder Case

A shocking twist in a long-standing investigation has led to the arrest of Panjab University's Professor B B Goyal. Goyal is accused of murdering his wife, Seema, who was found dead at their official residence on campus in 2021.

Seema's death was initially clouded with uncertainty, but her post-mortem confirmed strangulation. Despite Goyal's claims of an external intruder, forensic evidence indicated otherwise, prompting further investigation.

The turning point came after a Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test suggested Goyal's experiential knowledge of the crime. This led to his arrest, as authorities consider him a prime suspect in the intriguing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)