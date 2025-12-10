Panjab University Professor Arrested in Wife's Murder Case
Professor B B Goyal of Panjab University was arrested for the murder of his wife, Seema Goyal. Found dead at their campus residence in 2021, her death was deemed strangulation. Findings from a Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test linked Goyal to the crime, leading to his arrest.
- Country:
- India
A shocking twist in a long-standing investigation has led to the arrest of Panjab University's Professor B B Goyal. Goyal is accused of murdering his wife, Seema, who was found dead at their official residence on campus in 2021.
Seema's death was initially clouded with uncertainty, but her post-mortem confirmed strangulation. Despite Goyal's claims of an external intruder, forensic evidence indicated otherwise, prompting further investigation.
The turning point came after a Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature test suggested Goyal's experiential knowledge of the crime. This led to his arrest, as authorities consider him a prime suspect in the intriguing case.
