Four Naxalites, Including 2009 Ambush Culprit, Surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, four Naxalites surrendered in Kanker district on Wednesday. Among them is a crucial figure involved in the 2009 Madanwada-Korkoti ambush that resulted in the deaths of 29 security personnel.

The individuals surrendered as part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative, which aims to facilitate their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. This initiative, launched by the Bastar range police, is garnering attention for its transformative impact in striving for peace across the region's seven districts.

The Chhattisgarh government continues to attract Maoists through its rehabilitation policy, emphasizing dignity and progress. Since its implementation, over 2,380 Naxalites have surrendered. The Centre aims to eradicate Naxalism nationwide by March 31, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)