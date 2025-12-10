Maratha Leader Calls for Swift Justice in Sarpanch Murder Case
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange criticizes the Maharashtra government for the slow investigation into the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The case, which led to a minister's resignation, remains unresolved with an accused still at large. Jarange warns of statewide protests if justice is not served promptly.
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government over the sluggish investigation into the murder case of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
On the first anniversary of Deshmukh's brutal murder, Jarange visited the grieving family. The case, which sent shockwaves across Maharashtra last year, also led to the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde after a close aide was implicated in a connected extortion case.
Jarange warned of a statewide shutdown if the accused were not swiftly brought to justice, noting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised a death sentence for the guilty within a year. With one of the accused, Krishna Andhale, still absconding, Jarange questioned the sincerity of the ongoing investigation.
