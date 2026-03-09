Left Menu

Delhi CM Pledges Justice for Holi Brawl Victim

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the family of a 26-year-old killed during a Holi altercation, asserting justice for them as a priority. Fourteen arrests have been made, and legal proceedings are underway. Gupta emphasized that such acts of violence are intolerable in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:19 IST
Delhi Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited the family of a 26-year-old man who tragically lost his life during a Holi-related altercation in Uttam Nagar. Gupta emphasized that providing justice for the bereaved family stands as her government's topmost priority.

The Delhi government is committed to supporting the affected family with unwavering sensitivity and resolve, Gupta stated via a social media post. So far, police have arrested 14 individuals and apprehended two minors in connection with the fatal clash, which involved members of two families.

Gupta highlighted the profound grief endured by the victim's family and underscored the need for swift legal action to ensure the strictest punishment for those guilty of this heinous offense. She firmly asserted that such inhuman acts will not be tolerated in the city.

