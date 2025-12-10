Bulgarian Court Denies Lebanon's Extradition Request of Russian Businessman

A Bulgarian court has denied Lebanon's request to extradite Igor Grechushkin, a Russian businessman associated with the 2020 Beirut port explosion. The court determined that Lebanon failed to provide adequate security guarantees.

Grechushkin, detained in Bulgaria since September, was wanted in Lebanon for his role in the detonation of explosive materials at Beirut port, which claimed more than 220 lives. His lawyer, Ekaterina Dimitrova, stated that Lebanon did not provide assurances against the death penalty.

Despite Lebanon's justice minister and other officials claiming sufficient guarantees were given, the Bulgarian court's ruling was not swayed. Prosecutor Angel Kanev plans to appeal, as Lebanon's investigation, led by Judge Tarek Bitar, continues amidst political interference.

