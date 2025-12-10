Left Menu

Supreme Court Facilitates Swift Recovery of Dues in Odisha Mining Case

The Supreme Court has permitted the Odisha government to request the Orissa High Court to assign cases related to mining lessee dues to a dedicated bench. This move aims to expedite final disposals, ensuring substantial public revenue is recovered. A progress report is expected by April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:12 IST
Supreme Court Facilitates Swift Recovery of Dues in Odisha Mining Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court has allowed the Odisha government to approach the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, seeking the assignment of cases concerning overdue payments by defaulting mining lessees to a dedicated bench. This decision, announced on Wednesday, is geared towards hastening the resolution of these cases in light of considerable public revenue stakes.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, highlighted the numerous petitions challenging recovery proceedings and noted multiple stays granted by the high court. The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of resolving these disputes swiftly and instructed the state to file a status report by April 2026. The court's deadline allows room for either an early disposal of the main matters or alterations of interim orders.

The ongoing proceedings stem from a 2017 Supreme Court judgement that called for compensation recovery from lessees who engaged in unauthorized mining activities. As per the Odisha government's report, substantial sums have already been collected, with the state making concerted efforts to continue this progress. The hope is that a dedicated bench will streamline the case backlog, securing the recovery of substantial dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025