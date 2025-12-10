Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Two Major Crime Syndicates Exploiting Traffic Loopholes

Delhi Police disassembled two crime rings operating in the capital. One sold illicit stickers to evade traffic rules, and the other extorted police and transporters using threats and doctored videos. Masterminds Rajkumar and Jeeshan, along with several associates, were arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

  • India

In a decisive action, Delhi Police have disbanded two significant crime syndicates operating in the city, focusing on illegal activities in the transport sector.

The first syndicate, masterminded by Rajkumar, was dedicated to extorting transporters and police personnel through fabricated video clippings, resulting in numerous false complaints. The second, led by Jeeshan Ali, dealt with manufacturing unauthorized stickers to facilitate illegal movement of commercial vehicles.

A major breakthrough in the investigation saw the arrest of the leaders Rajkumar and Jeeshan along with their associates. The use of social media for coordination and communication was pivotal to the criminals' operations, which have now been curtailed with police action under MCOCA regulations.

