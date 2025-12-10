High Court Calls for Forensic Probe in Alleged Election Conspiracy

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government and State Election Commission to send a controversial audio clip for forensic analysis to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Chandigarh. The clip allegedly features the Patiala SSP and other officers discussing ways to hinder opposition nominations in upcoming elections.

Shared on social media by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the contentious audio has raised concerns over potential electoral manipulation by the ruling AAP party. In response, a PIL was filed by SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who argued for extending the nomination deadline and requested independent verification of the clip.

The bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjeev Berry pressed the SEC and state police on their handling of the issue, while opposition parties accused the government of leveraging state machinery against them. With elections set for December 14, the court's decision on the forensic inquiry remains pending.

