Power Struggles in Silicon Valley: The Intel-Rivos Tug of War
Rivos, an AI chip startup, became the focus of a bidding war between Intel and Meta. Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, was entangled in the process due to his dual role with both companies. Despite potential conflicts of interest, Intel's board hired Tan for his robust industry connections, which are pivotal in Intel's investment strategies.
The recent bidding war for AI chip startup Rivos underscored the intricate dynamics of corporate acquisitions. Rivos, once valued at $2 billion, attracted offers from tech giants Intel and Meta, ultimately increasing its valuation to approximately $4 billion.
At the center of this arena, Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan, also a Rivos chairman, grappled with conflicts of interest as he initially attempted to pitch Intel's board to purchase Rivos. Despite being unable to secure board approval, Tan's industry ties spurred Intel forward, though Meta's intervention increased the stakes.
Tan's appointment at Intel brought in a wave of industry connections, vital for significant investments such as those from Nvidia and SoftBank. However, concerns about potential conflicts due to his extensive investment portfolio linger, with Intel remaining focused on leveraging Tan's expertise to propel its AI strategy forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nvidia Innovates with Location Verification for AI Chips
Nvidia Unveils Location Verification Tech for AI Chips
Trump Suggests CNN Sale Amid Warner Bros Acquisition Talks
TCS's Strategic Leap: $700M Acquisition of Coastal Cloud Elevates Salesforce Capabilities
Bangladesh Aims High with Eurofighter Typhoon Acquisition