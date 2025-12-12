Delhi Court Grants Bail to Protesters Amid Air Pollution Agitation

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to six protesters arrested during an anti-air pollution demonstration at India Gate, where slogans were allegedly raised in support of slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The court considered bail pleas from 12 individuals, granting relief to Mehul, Pritirani, Simran, Noi, Vageesha, and Karina on a Rs 15,000 bond, while rejecting pleas from four others.

The protests were initially about rising air pollution but shifted focus, featuring support for Hidma, raising concerns over connections to banned Naxal-affiliated organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)