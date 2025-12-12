Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Protesters Amid Air Pollution Agitation

A Delhi court granted bail to six protesters involved in an air pollution protest at India Gate. The court rejected bail for four, while two other pleas await decisions. The protest, highlighting pollution issues, inadvertently supported slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, arousing concerns of Naxal influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to six protesters arrested during an anti-air pollution demonstration at India Gate, where slogans were allegedly raised in support of slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The court considered bail pleas from 12 individuals, granting relief to Mehul, Pritirani, Simran, Noi, Vageesha, and Karina on a Rs 15,000 bond, while rejecting pleas from four others.

The protests were initially about rising air pollution but shifted focus, featuring support for Hidma, raising concerns over connections to banned Naxal-affiliated organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

