Bihar Bids for Business: Chief Secretary Promises Investor Support

Bihar's Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit assured investors of the state's support, promising new or modified investment policies if needed. Speaking at Udyog Varta, a weekly investor meet, he reviewed challenges faced by investors and discussed diverse proposals covering sectors like dairy, film, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:36 IST
Bihar's Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit vowed to support investors through modified or new investment policies at Udyog Varta, the state's weekly investor meeting. He emphasized readiness to adapt policies swiftly to ensure ease of setting up industries in the region.

Amrit addressed challenges involving land and procedural delays, issuing directives to relevant departments to expedite resolutions. Representatives from 32 companies, including major players like Coca-Cola, participated in the discussion, underscoring the event's significance.

The session reviewed a variety of investment proposals, with interests spanning dairy, film production, and leather goods. The initiative aims to attract diverse industries, contributing to Bihar's economic development and promising growth across sectors.

