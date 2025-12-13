Left Menu

A Battle Over Words: ASL Interpretation Lawsuit Targets Trump Administration

The Trump administration faces a lawsuit from the National Association for the Deaf, challenging its stance against real-time American Sign Language interpretation at White House events. The administration argues that such requirements would infringe on the president's control over his public image, citing alternative access options for the Deaf community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:53 IST
The Trump administration is embroiled in a legal dispute over its decision to end real-time American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for White House events. Filed by the National Association for the Deaf, the lawsuit demands the resumption of these services, essential for providing Deaf Americans with meaningful access to government communications.

Department of Justice attorneys argue that mandating ASL interpretation would 'severely intrude on the President's prerogative to control the image he presents to the public.' They suggest alternatives such as online transcripts and closed captioning as sufficient means for the Deaf community to access presidential messages.

The administration's stance marks a shift from previous policies prioritizing diversity and inclusion. Although it continues to offer other means of access, the challenge draws attention to broader discussions about inclusivity in government communication. The White House remains silent on the matter as legal proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

