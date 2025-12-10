Left Menu

Historical Interpretations and Political Disputes: The Vande Mataram Controversy

The Opposition criticized BJP for allegedly distorting history and harming the legacies of figures like Nehru and Tagore during a debate on Vande Mataram in Rajya Sabha. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused BJP of historical distortion, alleging attempts to defame Nehru and inflame communal tensions.

On Wednesday, a heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition accused the BJP of misconstruing historical events. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh led the charge, alleging that BJP's handling of the Vande Mataram discourse was an attempt to malign India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and insult freedom fighters.

Ramesh provided letters exchanged among historical figures like Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, and Jawaharlal Nehru, highlighting how the BJP might be using history as a political tool. He questioned the reinterpretation of historical events, emphasizing that BJP leaders were distorting facts rather than respecting them.

Trinamool Congress MP Ritabrata Banerjee and CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar added to the criticism, accusing the ruling party of disrespecting figures like Tagore and misusing historical figures to create division. They emphasized the importance of unity and urged against using history as a divisive tool.

