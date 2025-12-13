Court Orders the Closure of Controversial Liquor Shop Near Hospital

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court raised serious objections regarding the issuance of a liquor shop license near Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, a prominent hospital.

The bench, led by Justice Shekhar B. Saraf and Justice Rajiv Bharti, criticized police authorities for not following the court's previous order, expressing surprise at their non-compliance.

Senior advocate Gaurav Mehrotra represented petitioners, citing a Supreme Court ruling prohibiting liquor shops within 100 meters of hospitals. The license was granted just 53 meters away. The court warns of severe measures if compliance isn't ensured by January 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)