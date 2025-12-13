Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iran has intercepted a foreign tanker accused of transporting 6 million liters of diesel, claiming that the fuel was being smuggled. The operation is part of Iran's ongoing struggle against fuel smuggling due to low domestic prices. Details on the vessel remain undisclosed.
In a decisive move to curb pervasive fuel smuggling, Iran has apprehended a foreign tanker allegedly carrying 6 million liters of smuggled diesel in the strategic Gulf of Oman, state media reported on Friday.
The Iranian government, burdened by some of the lowest fuel prices globally due to substantial subsidies and a weakened currency, is locked in a battle against this unlawful trade, with fuel being illicitly transported both by land to neighboring regions and by sea to the Gulf Arab states.
Despite this significant capture, the state broadcaster IRIB withheld critical details regarding the seized vessel, including its name and nationality, fueling speculation about the broader implications of this enforcement action on international relations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- tanker
- seized
- Gulf of Oman
- fuel smuggling
- diesel
- state media
- subsidies
- transport
- nationality