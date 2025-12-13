Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker in Gulf of Oman

In a decisive move to curb pervasive fuel smuggling, Iran has apprehended a foreign tanker allegedly carrying 6 million liters of smuggled diesel in the strategic Gulf of Oman, state media reported on Friday.

The Iranian government, burdened by some of the lowest fuel prices globally due to substantial subsidies and a weakened currency, is locked in a battle against this unlawful trade, with fuel being illicitly transported both by land to neighboring regions and by sea to the Gulf Arab states.

Despite this significant capture, the state broadcaster IRIB withheld critical details regarding the seized vessel, including its name and nationality, fueling speculation about the broader implications of this enforcement action on international relations.