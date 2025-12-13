Left Menu

Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran has intercepted a foreign tanker accused of transporting 6 million liters of diesel, claiming that the fuel was being smuggled. The operation is part of Iran's ongoing struggle against fuel smuggling due to low domestic prices. Details on the vessel remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 01:57 IST
Iran Seizes Foreign Tanker in Gulf of Oman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move to curb pervasive fuel smuggling, Iran has apprehended a foreign tanker allegedly carrying 6 million liters of smuggled diesel in the strategic Gulf of Oman, state media reported on Friday.

The Iranian government, burdened by some of the lowest fuel prices globally due to substantial subsidies and a weakened currency, is locked in a battle against this unlawful trade, with fuel being illicitly transported both by land to neighboring regions and by sea to the Gulf Arab states.

Despite this significant capture, the state broadcaster IRIB withheld critical details regarding the seized vessel, including its name and nationality, fueling speculation about the broader implications of this enforcement action on international relations.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025