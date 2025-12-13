International Stabilization Force Plans for Gaza: A Key Move Towards Peace?
The International Stabilization Force (ISF) is poised for potential deployment in Gaza as part of a U.N.-backed initiative. Spearheaded by the U.S., the ISF seeks to promote stability without combating Hamas, as countries like Indonesia prepare contributions. Detailed planning is underway, with a crucial U.S. conference set for December.
Preparations for deploying an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza are progressing, according to U.S. officials. This U.N.-authorized initiative aims to establish peace without engaging in conflict with Hamas.
The U.S. Central Command will host a conference in Doha on December 16, where over 25 countries are expected to discuss the ISF's command structure and operational details. Key aspects like composition, housing, and engagement rules are currently under deliberation.
Indonesia has expressed a commitment to sending 20,000 troops for non-combat tasks. The Trump administration's Gaza peace plan includes ISF deployment in Israeli-controlled areas, leading to a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops upon achieving milestones related to Gaza's demilitarization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
