UK condemns prosecution of Jimmy Lai and calls for his release

Britain condemned the "politically motivated prosecution" of Hong Kong tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and called for his immediate release, in a statement issued on Monday. The 78-year old was found guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces earlier on Monday, under a China-imposed national security law that could see him jailed for life.

"The UK condemns the politically motivated prosecution of Jimmy Lai that has resulted in today's guilty verdict," Britain's Foreign Office said on X. "Jimmy Lai has been targeted by the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression...We continue to call for Mr Lai's immediate release."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)