Britain Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Paramilitary Commanders

Britain has announced sanctions against senior commanders of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), citing their connection to mass killings and systematic violence against civilians in the country.

Among those targeted by the sanctions is Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF Deputy Leader and brother of the infamous RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, aim to hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Sudan, according to Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the UK government has allocated an additional 21 million pounds to provide essential services, such as food and healthcare, to vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas. This follows a proposed international plan for peace, which has seen recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)