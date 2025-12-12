Left Menu

Britain Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Paramilitary Commanders

Britain has sanctioned Sudan's RSF commanders for their involvement in mass killings and violence against civilians. Key figures, including Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, face asset freezes and travel bans. The UK also pledged 21 million pounds for humanitarian aid amid ongoing conflicts between Sudanese forces and the RSF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has announced sanctions against senior commanders of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), citing their connection to mass killings and systematic violence against civilians in the country.

Among those targeted by the sanctions is Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF Deputy Leader and brother of the infamous RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, aim to hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Sudan, according to Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the UK government has allocated an additional 21 million pounds to provide essential services, such as food and healthcare, to vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas. This follows a proposed international plan for peace, which has seen recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

