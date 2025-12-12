Britain's Economic Downturn: Challenges for Rachel Reeves

Britain's economy took an unexpected downturn in the three months leading to October, contracting by 0.1%, as uncertainty loomed ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget announcement.

The data, released by the Office for National Statistics, highlighted declines in the services and construction sectors, suggesting broad-based economic weakness.

The contraction pressures the Bank of England to reconsider its growth expectations and points towards a probable interest rate cut, with economists forecasting a 90% likelihood of such a move.

(With inputs from agencies.)