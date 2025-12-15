Left Menu

China strongly dissatisfied with criticism over court verdict on Jimmy Lai

China's foreign ministry did not name any country but said it urged the relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty and the Hong Kong legal system. Hong Kong's High Court found tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces in the city's highest-profile trial so far under a China-imposed security law that could see him jailed for life.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:13 IST
China on Monday said it was strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes the smears and slanders targeting Hong Kong's judicial system, referring to criticisms by other countries made against the guilty verdict handed down to tycoon Jimmy Lai for his pro-democracy activities. China's foreign ministry did not name any country but said it urged the relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty and the Hong Kong legal system.

Hong Kong's High Court found tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces in the city's highest-profile trial so far under a China-imposed security law that could see him jailed for life. "We urge the relevant countries to ... not make irresponsible remarks on the trial of judicial cases in Hong Kong and not to interfere in Hong Kong's judiciary or China's internal affairs in any form," ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters.

