Shashi Tharoor's Recurring Absences Fuel Political Speculation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's consecutive absences from key meetings spark discussions within the party. Tharoor, who missed a strategic meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, cited travel and personal commitments as reasons. His non-participation in high-profile events continues to stir debates in political circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:00 IST
Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, was notably absent from a key meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs chaired by Rahul Gandhi. Party insiders indicated that Tharoor had pre-emptively informed of his unavailability. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari also missed the meeting, having flagged personal commitments to party leadership.

Tharoor's absence drew attention, especially since he clarified on December 1 that his non-attendance at the Congress strategic group meeting the previous day wasn't intentional. He explained he was on a flight from Kerala during the event. Tharoor told media, "I did not skip it; I was on a plane, coming from Kerala."

His absence from the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi to strategize for the Winter Session was particularly scrutinized, as he previously missed a Congress meeting on the Special Intensive Revision issue, citing health concerns. Tharoor's office stated his travel with his elderly mother prevented timely arrival in Delhi. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was similarly absent, engaged in Kerala local election campaigns.

Tharoor also faced criticism for being the sole Congress invitee to a state banquet for Russian President Putin. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera subtly criticized Tharoor, hinting, "Everyone's conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren't invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played."

Shashi Tharoor's frequent non-participation in prominent party events continues to stir discussions within the Congress, casting him under the spotlight for political speculation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

