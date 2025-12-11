Tharoor Calls for Action on Marital Rape in India

Shashi Tharoor, a senior leader in the Indian Congress, has voiced his astonishment over India's failure to address marital rape with the gravity it demands, despite having robust anti-rape laws. He was speaking at an event arranged by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and the FICCI Ladies Organisation.

Tharoor highlighted the legal exceptions allowing husbands to not face consequences for marital rape, describing it as a violation of the law and an act of violence against women. He lamented the lack of legal accountability, calling for urgent legislative reform and criticising women ministers for not addressing this issue.

Addressing questions on global hostility towards immigrants, Tharoor acknowledged rising resentment and advised students studying abroad to return and support their communities. Expressing gratitude for his family's support, Tharoor emphasized staying true to one's values in politics and questioned the perception of his complex communication style.

