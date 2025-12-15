Left Menu

3 teenage girls abducted in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-12-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 13:56 IST
Three teenage girls were allegedly abducted in separate incidents in two areas of Ballia district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl from a village in the Bairia Police Station area was abducted on the evening of December 13, allegedly by Rajesh Paswan of Dalpatpur village.

Paswan was booked on Sunday at the complaint of the girl's father.

In another incident, another 16-year-old girl, from another village in the same police station area, was abducted when she was out to relieve herself the same evening.

Police said the girl was abducted allegedly by Rohit Verma of Madhubani village, who was helped by his brothers, Roshan and Golu.

The three were booked on Sunday at the girl's mother's complaint.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Quraishi on Monday said the police were investigating both cases.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl from a village in the Garhwar Police Station went missing after she left home to take an exam at a private school on December 11.

Police have filed a case against unidentified persons in connection with her disappearance at the complaint of the teenager's maternal grandfather.

