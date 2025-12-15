Left Menu

Medico killed, father injured after speeding car hits them in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A MBBS second-year student was killed and her father injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing a road here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 7 am when the 19-year-old, studying at a medical college in Mahabubnagar district, was crossing the road along with her father at Hayathnagar to board a bus to the college, they said.

The car was coming at ''high speed'', hit them and sped away, a police official at Hayathnagar police station said.

The student sustained a serious head injury in the accident and died on the spot, while her 50-year-old father, who was injured, has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by a family member of the deceased, a case was registered. Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

