Rajnath Singh Marks Defence Estates Day, Urges Innovation for Viksit Bharat 2047

The Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) under the Ministry of Defence celebrated Defence Estates Day 2025 with great dignity at Raksha Sampada Bhawan, Delhi Cantonment, on 16 December 2025. The event was graced by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, who highlighted the pivotal role of DGDE in shaping the administrative ethos needed to realise the nation’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In his address, the Raksha Mantri praised DGDE as a model of transparency, efficiency and accountability—qualities essential for good governance and modern defence land management. He commended the organisation for evolving into a ground-oriented, technology-driven institution, while encouraging it to build a culture of innovation, continuous improvement and future-readiness.

DGDE’s Modernisation: Digital Mapping, Satellite Imagery and Civic Advancements

Shri Rajnath Singh applauded DGDE’s use of digital land records, satellite imaging, and proactive encroachment removal. He also highlighted the organisation’s contributions across sectors:

Environmental conservation through scientific waste management

Water conservation and green initiatives

Skill development and education, including the rise of AI and robotics learning among students in cantonments

He noted that modern cantonments demonstrate how security and sustainability can advance together.

Strengthening Governance: Annual Challenge Statements and Litigation Reforms

To improve responsiveness and efficiency, the Minister proposed introducing Annual Challenge Statements to find solutions for complex, long-standing issues such as rent recovery and lease disputes. He encouraged collaboration between experienced officers, young officers and domain experts to generate innovative, transformative ideas.

On addressing the heavy litigation burden involving defence lands, Shri Rajnath Singh called for strengthening legal capacity and building a real-time litigation management system that monitors case progress, financial risks and counsel performance. He stressed shifting from reactive litigation to preventive land governance through meticulous documentation, dispute avoidance and coordination with civil authorities.

Towards Citizen-Centric Cantonment Governance

The Raksha Mantri emphasised the need for cantonments to become benchmarks for urban governance, suggesting the creation of a Citizen Satisfaction Index based on measurable service outcomes. Transparency, rule-based decision-making and integrity, he said, form the core of public trust:

“While signing every file, we should think whether it strengthens the credibility of our institution.”

Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence in Public Service 2025

Shri Rajnath Singh presented awards to Cantonment Boards and Defence Estate Offices for exceptional contributions in land management, municipal administration and citizen welfare. Award categories included:

Swachh Chhawani–Swasth Chhawani

Category A: Deolali

Category B: Barrackpore

Category C: Varanasi

Digital Accomplishments (DEOs)

Jabalpur Circle and Pathankot Circle (Joint Award)

Innovation in Public Services

Cantonment Board, Delhi

Land and Record Management

Category A: DEO Prayagraj

Category B: DEO Itanagar

Cantonment General Hospital Improvement

Category A: Khadki

Category B: Lansdowne

e-Chhawani Project Implementation

Cantonment Board, Nasirabad

Centres for Divyang Children

Cantonment Board, Belagavi

Improving Cantonment Board Schools

Primary/Middle: Ahilyanagar

Secondary/Senior Secondary: Lucknow

Three Major Citizen-Centric Initiatives Launched

The Raksha Mantri dedicated the following initiatives to benefit over two million residents of India’s cantonments:

Telemedicine Services Expansion:Teleconsultation from Delhi Cantonment Hospital extended to all 61 Cantonment Boards, supported by AIIMS New Delhi, offering specialties including cardiology, psychiatry, paediatrics and more. Integration of e-Chhawani with ABAS:A unified real-time digital platform linking financial management with citizen services, developed through collaboration between DGDE, the ABAS team and BEL. DEMAP Integration with PM GatiShakti:The Defence Estates Mapping Portal (DEMAP) now interfaces with GatiShakti, enabling transparent and efficient land administration through advanced GIS layers and digital mapping.

Additionally, Shri Rajnath Singh released two booklets:

Strategic Roadmap to Developed India @ 2047

Water Conservation Initiatives of DGDE

Marking 100 Years of DGDE’s Service

This year’s Defence Estates Day carried special significance, marking a century of DGDE’s service to the nation in defence land management, cantonment administration and public welfare.

The ceremony was attended by top defence leadership, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V. Kamat, FA(Defence Services) Shri Raj Kumar Arora, and DG Defence Estates Smt Shobha Gupta.

The celebrations reaffirmed DGDE’s commitment to embracing innovation, strengthening governance and enhancing citizen services as it enters its next century of nation-building.