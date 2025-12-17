Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes MIT: Professor Nuno Loureiro Fatally Shot

Nuno FG Loureiro, a distinguished MIT professor, was fatally shot at his home. Authorities have not identified a suspect. Loureiro, known for his work in plasma science and fusion, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. MIT is providing support to the affected community.

Authorities in the Boston area are currently without a suspect following the fatal shooting of esteemed MIT professor, Nuno FG Loureiro, at his Brookline residence.

Loureiro, 47, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Tuesday morning, subsequent to the tragic shooting that took place on Monday night, as reported by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

An influential figure in the field of plasma science and fusion, Loureiro led MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Centre and held professorships in Nuclear Science and Engineering, as well as Physics. MIT is extending support to students and staff affected by this incident. The investigation, led by Brookline police, remains active and ongoing.

