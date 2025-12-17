Left Menu

Doctor Sentenced for Supplying Ketamine in Actor's Tragic Demise

Dr. Mark Chavez received an eight-month home confinement sentence after pleading guilty to supplying ketamine to actor Matthew Perry, who died from an overdose. Chavez was part of a larger scheme involving multiple individuals who exploited Perry's addiction for profit.

In a significant ruling, Dr. Mark Chavez has been sentenced to eight months of home confinement for his involvement in supplying ketamine to actor Matthew Perry, who died from an overdose. Chavez will be under supervised release for three years and is mandated to perform 300 hours of community service.

Chavez procured ketamine and provided it to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who earlier received a 2 1/2 year prison sentence for selling the drug to Perry. Court documents revealed Plasencia had exploited Perry's addiction, referring to him derogatorily and recognizing the potential for financial gain.

Matthew Perry's battle with addiction dates back to his 'Friends' fame. He sought ketamine for depression treatment but turned to Chavez and Plasencia when his regular doctor limited access. The case features five defendants overall, with Chavez being the second to receive sentencing.

