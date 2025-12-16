Left Menu

British Review Unveils Scandal of Political Bribery and Foreign Interference

A review has been ordered into foreign financial interference in British politics after Nathan Gill, a former Reform UK member, was convicted of accepting bribes to promote Russian interests. The review may lead to new laws on political financing. Reform UK has distanced itself from Gill's actions.

A significant review has been initiated in the UK to address concerns over foreign financial interference in politics, following the conviction of Nathan Gill. The former leader of Wales' Reform UK and European lawmaker, Gill was sentenced to over 10 years for accepting bribes to champion Russian interests at the European Parliament.

Steve Reed, Britain's Housing Secretary, condemned the act, emphasizing the need to cleanse democracy of such corruption. Despite its small parliamentary presence, Reform UK's rising popularity in polls has spurred calls from Prime Minister Keir Starmer to scrutinize the party's alleged Russian connections, though the party denies any broad link to Gill's actions.

Pertinent evidence emerged during Gill's trial, showing he was compensated to support Russia through various platforms. Additionally, MI6's chief highlighted Russia as an ongoing threat, stressing their manipulative tactics in Eastern Europe, particularly concerning Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

