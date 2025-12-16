Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Another Teenager Killed in West Bank

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed by an Israeli settler in the town of Tuqu' during escalating tension in the West Bank. The incident occurred shortly after the funeral of another Palestinian teenager.

Mayor Mohammed al-Badan reported that Muheeb Jibril was shot in the head following Ammar Sabah's funeral, who was killed a day earlier by Israeli forces. The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

Violence continues to surge in the West Bank, with October 2023 marking the highest recorded attacks by settlers, according to U.N. reports. International outcry persists against Israeli settlements, deemed illegal by most global powers, though Israel argues historical claims to the land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

