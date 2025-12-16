HIV Scare: Thalassemia Patients Infected in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking development, six young thalassemia patients have contracted HIV, following suspected contaminated blood transfusions in Madhya Pradesh. Four cases were reported in a single hospital in Satna, prompting state authorities to take action.

A high-level committee has been formed under the leadership of Dr Satya Avadhiya to investigate the incidents within seven days. This committee includes experts from various medical and regulatory departments, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

The investigation is set to explore the extent of the contamination and whether it occurred at other hospitals beyond the government facilities. Authorities are racing against time to uncover the truth and implement necessary safeguards.

