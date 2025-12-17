Left Menu

China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier Makes Marked Appearance in Taiwan Strait

China's latest aircraft carrier, Huashan, called Fujian, passed through the Taiwan Strait, prompting a strong response from Taiwan's defense ministry. The carrier, featuring advanced electromagnetic catapults, represents a significant enhancement to China's naval power, highlighting ongoing tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 07:18 IST
China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier Makes Marked Appearance in Taiwan Strait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Fujian, China's cutting-edge aircraft carrier, majestically traversed the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, marking its inaugural journey through the politically sensitive maritime corridor since its formal commissioning last month, according to a statement from Taiwan's defense ministry.

Taiwan, perceived by China as part of its territory, frequently faces Chinese military activities, underscoring Beijing's pressure campaign against the island's democratic government. The defense ministry documented the Fujian's transit with a black-and-white image, yet details remained scarce. China's foreign affairs officials did not immediately comment.

Renowned for its flat flight deck and electromagnetic launch systems, the Fujian surpasses China's earlier carriers in capabilities, poised to carry more advanced and heavier jets. This development intensifies the strategic dynamics in the region as Taiwan steadfastly rejects China's sovereignty assertions over the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025