China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier Makes Marked Appearance in Taiwan Strait

The Fujian, China's cutting-edge aircraft carrier, majestically traversed the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, marking its inaugural journey through the politically sensitive maritime corridor since its formal commissioning last month, according to a statement from Taiwan's defense ministry.

Taiwan, perceived by China as part of its territory, frequently faces Chinese military activities, underscoring Beijing's pressure campaign against the island's democratic government. The defense ministry documented the Fujian's transit with a black-and-white image, yet details remained scarce. China's foreign affairs officials did not immediately comment.

Renowned for its flat flight deck and electromagnetic launch systems, the Fujian surpasses China's earlier carriers in capabilities, poised to carry more advanced and heavier jets. This development intensifies the strategic dynamics in the region as Taiwan steadfastly rejects China's sovereignty assertions over the strait.

