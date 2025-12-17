Australia Mourns After Deadly Sydney Attack
Australia reels from the deadliest mass shooting in decades on Bondi Beach during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration. A suspected father-son duo carried out the attack. The elder was killed by police, while the son faces charges. Many are questioning rising antisemitism and gun control in the nation.
In the wake of Sunday's horrific attack on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach, which claimed multiple lives during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, one suspect is set to be charged. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed charges would be filed against Naveed, the 24-year-old who survived the police's response.
The shooting, perpetrated by alleged father-and-son duo Sajid and Naveed Akram, has reignited concerns over rising antisemitism and extremism in Australia. The attack, reportedly inspired by Islamic State, left Australia in shock as the nation grapples with rising debris of fear and outrage.
Amid criticism of the government's handling of antisemitism and firearms, the community mourns. Among victims are a Holocaust survivor and a local rabbi, as citizens show solidarity through vigils and a minute's silence on Bondi Beach. Calls for stricter gun laws and community solidarity grow louder.
