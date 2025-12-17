Daring Heist Unveiled: The Capture of the Notorious Sisodia Gang

In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra police successfully apprehended four members of the elusive Sisodia gang following a 10-km chase across Beed district. The suspects, from Madhya Pradesh, have been linked to thefts and robberies targeting wedding ceremonies and bank customers throughout the region, using varied and cunning tactics.

Local residents played a crucial role in assisting law enforcement officers on December 12. The gang employed disguises to blend into wedding crowds, masquerading as guests or even beggars, to execute their thefts. Their tactic of choice often involved distractions, such as spilling tomato sauce, to snatch valuable items like cash and jewelry.

The pursuit began when the gang, on stolen motorcycles, attempted a robbery in Kaij. Quick response from the crime branch led to a coordinated chase that culminated in Massajog, where all members were captured. With their arrest, authorities anticipate solving numerous unresolved theft cases in the area, shedding light on the gang's extensive criminal operations.

