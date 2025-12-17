Daring Heist Unveiled: The Capture of the Notorious Sisodia Gang
Four members of the Sisodia gang, involved in multiple thefts and robberies across Maharashtra, were arrested after a 10-km chase. The gang, operating under disguises, targeted weddings and bank customers, often using minors to aid in their criminal activities. Local residents assisted police in the pursuit.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra police successfully apprehended four members of the elusive Sisodia gang following a 10-km chase across Beed district. The suspects, from Madhya Pradesh, have been linked to thefts and robberies targeting wedding ceremonies and bank customers throughout the region, using varied and cunning tactics.
Local residents played a crucial role in assisting law enforcement officers on December 12. The gang employed disguises to blend into wedding crowds, masquerading as guests or even beggars, to execute their thefts. Their tactic of choice often involved distractions, such as spilling tomato sauce, to snatch valuable items like cash and jewelry.
The pursuit began when the gang, on stolen motorcycles, attempted a robbery in Kaij. Quick response from the crime branch led to a coordinated chase that culminated in Massajog, where all members were captured. With their arrest, authorities anticipate solving numerous unresolved theft cases in the area, shedding light on the gang's extensive criminal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
- gold theft
- Maharashtra
- robbery
- arrest
- police chase
- theft
- Beed
- Madhya Pradesh
- local residents
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Takes Stand Against Digital Arrests: A Battle Against Cybercrime
Hollywood Scion Nick Reiner Arrested in Parents' Tragic Murder Case
Priest Arrested for Alleged Child Assault in Uttar Pradesh
Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers' Arrest after Fiery Incident
Key Arrests Made in Sandeshkhali Violence Witness Accident